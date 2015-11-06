UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
CAIRO Nov 6 Egypt's military has sent special forces to Sharm al-Sheikh airport, where foreign tourists have been trying to board flights in the aftermath of a Russian airplane crash some Western officials say may have been caused by a bomb.
A Reuters cameraman saw several vehicles transporting special forces in the airport complex. Security officials said they were there to boost security for tourists. (Reporting by Reuters Television and Cairo bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.