WASHINGTON Nov 4 Evidence now suggests that a bomb planted by the Islamic State group is the likely cause of Saturday's crash of a Russian Metrojet airliner over Egypt's Sinai peninsula, U.S. and European security sources said on Wednesday.

The officials stressed they had reached no final conclusions about the crash, which killed all 224 people on board. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Warren Strobel; Editing by Sandra Maler)