UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 2 The White House said on Monday U.S. investigators have offered to help Russian and Egyptian authorities determine the cause of the Russian plane crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not say whether the authorities had accepted the offer. Earnest declined to speculate on the cause of the Saturday crash. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.