WASHINGTON Nov 6 The Unites States has not yet determined whether an act of terrorism was behind the recent crash of a Russian passenger jet in Egypt, the White House said on Friday.

"While we can't rule anything in or out, we have to consider the possibility for potential terrorist involvement," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a daily press briefing, reiterating that the United States has yet to make its own determination into the cause of the crash. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Christian Plumb)