BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's central bank said on Tuesday it had revised the way it allocated foreign currency at its regular auction on Tuesday.
It offered $40 million and held its rate unchanged at 7.7301 pounds to the dollar, the bank said in a statement.
It gave no more details on the new internal allocation process and it was not clear whether it would be applied to future dollar sales. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Catherine Evans)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.