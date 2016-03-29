BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank shareholders to discuss FY dividend on April 26
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt's central bank said on Tuesday that foreign currency offered at its regular weekly auction would be dedicated to multinational companies that need to clear payment backlogs for the import of staples and pharmaceutical goods.
It said $120 million would be offered at the auction.
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share