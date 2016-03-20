CAIRO, March 20 Egypt's central bank will from
now on hold one foreign currency auction per week on Tuesdays,
when it will sell $120 million, bankers told Reuters on Sunday.
The bank previously held three auctions per week on Sunday,
Tuesday, and Thursday when it sold $40 million at each. There
was no immediate formal announcement from the central bank.
Egypt devalued the Egyptian pound last week and announced it
would shift to a more flexible exchange rate regime which
economists and bankers said was likely to see it ultimately
scrapping its formal foreign exchange auctions.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein;
editing by David Clarke)