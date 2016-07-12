CAIRO, July 12 Egypt's central bank said on Tuesday it had kept the pound stable at 8.78 to the dollar at its weekly sale of foreign currency.

Speculation had mounted in recent days that the central bank was planning to devalue the currency for the second time this year, inspiring a rally on the stock market.

The central bank said it sold $118.6 million at Tuesday's regular FX auction. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)