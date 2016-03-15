(Adds official result, black market reaction, background)
By Asma Alsharif and Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, March 15 Egypt's central bank will offer
$1.5 billion on Wednesday in its third special foreign exchange
auction of the week, part of an effort to crush the currency
black market and stabilise the Egyptian pound a day after a
major devaluation.
Egypt devalued the pound on Monday to 8.85 pounds to the
dollar from 7.73 pounds and announced that it would shift to a
more flexible exchange rate. The equity market rallied on the
news.
Wednesday's auction would bring the total amount of dollars
injected into the banking system through special auctions in the
past two weeks to $2.4 billion, equivalent to 15 percent of the
central bank's net foreign reserves.
"The aim of offering $1.5 billion tomorrow is to completely
finish off the black market," a central bank source said.
Egypt has been facing an acute foreign currency shortage
since a 2011 uprising drove away tourists and foreign investors,
key earners of hard currency. Its reserves have more than halved
since before 2011 to $16.5 billion in February, weighing heavily
on the pound.
The central bank did not say where the dollars for its
exceptional auctions were coming from, raising speculation that
Egypt was expecting to receive a major loan or grant from abroad
or had decided to further tap its reserves.
The central bank has said it expects to rebuild its reserves
to $25 billion by the end of 2016.
"The central bank may be using existing resources because it
is more comfortable now to use them," the head of equity
research at Beltone Financial, Hany Genena, said.
This week's devaluation, welcomed by economists and bankers,
had helped narrow the gap between the official and black market
rate, which had depreciated to unprecedented levels near 10 to
the dollar in recent weeks.
But the gap widened again on Tuesday to 9.6 to the dollar.
"Demand is strong on the dollar since the devaluation of the
pound," one black market trader said.
One banker said this was because importers who had opened
letters of credit and ordered shipments based on the old rate
had scrambled to the black market to cover their shortfall after
the pound was devalued.
Once they receive enough dollars to cover their forex
overdrafts, the market should move toward equilibrium, he said.
Wednesday's auction will be the latest in a slew of measures
announced by Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer in recent weeks
and months as he engineers Egypt's shift toward a more flexible
exchange rate regime aimed a restoring confidence and luring
back foreign investors.
The central bank has eased capital controls that were
imposed by Amer's predecessor in February 2015 that had sucked
up forex liquidity and made it harder for importers to open
letters of credit and clear shipments at the ports.
Seeing to attract foreign currency, Egypt's three main
state-owned banks have launched dollar-denominated certificates
of deposit aimed at Egyptians living abroad.
On Monday Egypt's top two state banks, the National Bank of
Egypt and Banque Misr, also said they would offer Egyptian pound
investment certificates with a 15 percent yield in return for
foreign currency.
The main two state banks also began offering callable dollar
options to lure foreign investors concerned about forex risks
back into government treasuries.
Foreigners' holdings of local treasury bills have fallen
well bellow $1 billion from over $10 billion at the end of 2010,
bankers say.
