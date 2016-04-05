(Adds background)
CAIRO, April 5 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 8.78 per dollar at its regular auction on
Tuesday, selling $120 million to cover multinational companies'
needs to clear payment backlogs for the import of staples and
pharmaceutical goods.
The pound weakened on the black market as demand for dollars
rose amid speculation of a devaluation of the pound at the
regular auction, three black market traders told Reuters.
Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has been facing a
dollar shortage since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away
tourists and foreign investors, both major sources of hard
currency.
The central bank had been keeping the pound artificially
strong through regular weekly auctions, giving the priority of
dollar allocation to the imports of essential goods.
Egypt's reserves more than halved to $16.56 billion in March
from around $36 billion in 2011.
Three black market traders said the pound had weakened on
Tuesday to 10.10 pounds per dollar compared to around 10.05
pounds per dollar a day earlier. They did not give volumes of
trade.
"There is increased demand and there was also speculation
ahead of the auction that the central bank would devalue the
pound and that increased demand for dollars too," one trader
said.
The central bank devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar from
7.73 on March 14 and announced it would pursue a more flexible
exchange rate. It later strengthened the pound to 8.78 per
dollar.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)