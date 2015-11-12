CAIRO Nov 12 Egypt's central bank will hold the pound steady at 7.7301 pounds to the dollar at its official foreign currency auction on Thursday, traders said, one day after it surprised the market by strengthening the pound.

Egypt is facing a dollar shortage and mounting pressure to devalue the currency. The central bank surprised markets when it strengthened the pound on Wednesday by 20 piasters against the dollar. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed)