(Corrects black market details in headline, fourth paragraph)
CAIRO Nov 12 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady to the dollar at its official foreign currency
auction on Thursday, one day after it surprised the
market by strengthening the pound.
The central bank sold 37.8 million pounds at a cut off price
of 7.7301 pounds to the dollar. On Wednesday it strengthened the
pound by 20 piasters from 7.9301 pounds to the dollar.
Egypt, which is heavily dependent on imports for food and
energy, is facing a dollar shortage and mounting pressure to
devalue the currency. It has been gradually depreciating the
pound through official auctions, but the rate is still far from
that on the black market.
A trader on the parallel market said the dollar changed
hands at 8.6 pounds to the dollar on Thursday, compared to the
rate of 8.7 pounds on Wednesday.
"The dollar weakened because the central bank weakened the
rate on Wednesday," one trader on the parallel market told
Reuters on Thursday.
The decision to strengthen the pound against the dollar
caused confusion in the market and prompted speculation about a
shift in monetary policy.
Egypt's reserves tumbled from $36 billion in 2011 to $16.4
billion in October and the country has been rationing dollars
through weekly dollar auctions, keeping the pound artificially
strong.
The country has been starved for foreign currency since a
popular uprising in 2011 ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak and drove
tourists and foreign investors away. Growing evidence that a
Russian airplane crash in the Sinai was caused by a bomb is
expected to further threaten tourism revenues.
In February the central bank imposed capital controls,
limiting dollar denominated deposits to $50,000 a month in an
attempt to fight a black market. The move resulted in hindering
imports as importers could no longer source their foreign
currency needs.
