CAIRO Nov 12 Egypt's central bank kept the pound steady against the dollar at its official foreign currency auction on Thursday, a day after it signalled a shift in monetary policy by a surprise strengthening of the currency.

Egypt, heavily dependent on imports for food and energy, is facing a dollar shortage and mounting pressure to devalue the pound. It has been gradually depreciating the pound through official auctions but on Wednesday it unexpectedly strengthened it by 20 piasters.

The central bank sold 37.8 million pounds at a cut-off price of 7.7301 pounds to the dollar at Thursday's auction, unchanged from Wednesday's rate.

On Wednesday the central bank injected dollars into the banking system at 7.7301 pounds per dollar with the aim of helping banks cover a quarter of their ballooning overdrafts that they had opened for clients hit by the dollar shortage.

The injected amount is around $1 billion, the chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Mohamed El Sewedy, was reported as saying in local media. He had previously said the central bank planned to channel $4 billion into the banking sector to meet foreign currency demands for imports.

In February the central bank imposed capital controls, limiting dollar deposits to $50,000 a month in an attempt to fight a black market. The move hurt the black market but took a bigger toll on importers who could no longer source their foreign currency needs to open letters of credit at banks.

A trader on the parallel market said the dollar changed hands at 8.6 pounds to the dollar on Thursday, compared to the rate of 8.7 pounds on Wednesday.

"The dollar weakened (on the black market) because the central bank weakened the rate on Wednesday," a trader on the parallel market told Reuters on Thursday.

POLICY SHIFT

Some bankers said the revaluation was part of an effort to shake up the market ahead of a radical shift in policy, such as a loosening of the peg. Others were critical, saying Egypt's foreign reserves were too weak to defend the pound at this elevated rate.

Egypt's reserves have tumbled from $36 billion in 2011 to $16.4 billion in October.

The Arab world's most populous country has been starved for foreign currency since an uprising in 2011 ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak and drove most tourists and foreign investors away. Growing evidence that a Russian airplane crash in the Sinai on Oct. 31 was caused by a bomb is expected to cut further into tourism revenues.

"It is naïve to think that you can fool the market... They (black market) know this strategy and everyone knows that Egypt's foreign reserves are at an extremely low level, and it is unsustainable," said one banker who declined to be named.

"A devaluation is a must. The central bank is currently just wasting money and underestimating the market."

Some bankers expect the central bank to hike interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting on Dec. 17 to support a stronger currency.

But that sentiment has yet to reflect on the country's treasury yields. Yields have been almost stable for the third government debt auction in a row on Thursday, contrary to the expectations of many bankers.

Six-month and one-year treasury bills saw a slight dip in yields, as traders said state banks were bidding aggressively lower to keep government lending costs down. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Mark Heinrich)