CAIRO Aug 9 Egypt's central bank kept the pound steady at 8.78 to the dollar on Tuesday at its weekly foreign exchange auction, as the currency continued to weaken on the black market.

Egypt is struggling with an acute dollar shortage that has hampered trade and business confidence. A widening gap between the official dollar rate and the black market rate has increased pressure to devalue the currency.

Egypt is in negotiations with the IMF for a $12 billion three-year lending program that it hopes will plug its funding gap, restore market confidence and lure investment that could help ease its currency crunch.

The bank said it sold $117.9 million at an unchanged rate of 8.78 per dollar. One trader cited the black market rate as 12.65 per dollar, weaker than last week's range of 12.20-12.50.

Businesses and individuals unable to source dollars in the formal banking system have increasingly taken to the black market to obtain hard currency.

The gap between the two rates reached its widest last month on speculation that the central bank would devalue the pound for the second time this year.

Egypt's net foreign reserves fell sharply to $15.536 billion at the end of July, the central bank said this week. Reserves stood at $17.546 billion at the end of June.

(Reporting by Ola Noureldin; editing by John Stonestreet)