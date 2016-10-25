CAIRO Oct 25 Egypt's central bank held the pound steady at the official rate on Tuesday, but the currency weakened to a new low on the black market amid a widespread dollar shortage and growing pressure to devalue.

The central bank said it sold $118.1 million at its regular sale of foreign currency, with the cut off price stable at the official rate of 8.78 per dollar.

Dollars were selling at 16.10 pounds on the black market, weaker than levels closer to 15.5 pounds quoted last week, traders said. They did not give volumes.

Egypt has struggled to earn dollars since a 2011 revolt drove away tourists and foreign investors, key sources of foreign currency. Its efforts to defend the pound against downward speculation further drained reserves from $36 billion before the uprising to $19.6 billion at the end of September.

A Saudi decision to suspend shipments of petroleum products to Egypt this month has forced Egypt to burn more than $500 million on oil, adding further pressure on the reserves.

Economists widely expect Egypt to devalue as part of a comprehensive reform programme aimed at cutting the budget deficit and rebalancing markets. Egypt's government hopes to clinch a $12 billion IMF loan programme this year to support its efforts. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Robin Pomeroy)