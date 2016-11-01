(Adds black market rate, official auction results)

CAIRO Nov 1 The Egyptian pound strengthened on the black market on Tuesday after weeks of rapid depreciation that had threatened to bring business to a halt.

Egypt's black market for dollars has flourished since the 2011 uprising that scared off foreign investors and tourists, the country's major sources of foreign currency.

Black market traders were buying dollars on Tuesday for 16.5 pounds, down from 17.5-17.85 on Monday, and selling them for 16.75-17.8 pounds, down from 18-18.2 on Monday. A week ago, they were selling dollars at 16.1 pounds.

Commodities traders told Reuters that despite the lower rates no one was yet back to buying since the rate remained above what they assessed was the pound's real value.

"People are offering at 17. Zero buyers. Some offer at 16.75," said one trader.

The pound had been tumbling almost daily on the black market since Saudi Arabia halted petroleum aid to Egypt this month, forcing it to spend $500 million for oil products on the spot market. Monday's rate was an all-time low.

The central bank kept the pound stable at 8.8 to the dollar during its weekly dollar auction on Tuesday, confounding market speculation of an impending devaluation.

Speculation has been mounting for months that the bank would devalue its currency as the black market and official rate diverged to a record discrepancy.

The central bank has been rationing dollars and imposing capital controls as it maintains an artificially strong pound.

Egypt is waiting for IMF board approval of the three-year program. In return, Egypt must carry out economic reforms, including a devaluation of the pound and painful subsidy cuts.

The central bank devalued the pound by almost 14 percent in March, briefly closing the gap with the black market, but pressure quickly began to mount again.

Egypt has been trying to rebuild its reserves, currently around $19.5 billion, far lower than the $36 billion in 2011.