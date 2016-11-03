Chevron regressa aos lucros trimestrais com subida preços petróleo
Jan 27 O produtor de petróleo e gás natural Chevron Corp anunciou esta sexta-feira que regressou a um lucro trimestral devido à subida de preços de 'commodities' e cortes de custos.
CAIRO Nov 3 The chairman of National Bank of Egypt, the country's largest state-owned lender, said the central bank had sold $100 million to banks at a special auction on Thursday and did not plan to sell $4 billion.
"There is no intention to sell $4 billion in another auction," NBE Chairman Hisham Okasha told reporters. Bank treasurers had earlier said that the central bank had only offered $100 million as announced. (Reporting by Nadia El Gowely; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)
Jan 27 O produtor de petróleo e gás natural Chevron Corp anunciou esta sexta-feira que regressou a um lucro trimestral devido à subida de preços de 'commodities' e cortes de custos.
LIMA, Jan 27 Grana y Montero , Peru's biggest construction conglomerate, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 130 million soles ($39.4 million) on Friday after it lost a major contract due to corruption concerns about its partner.
* Navistar International - on Jan. 25, co entered into amendment no. 5 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement dated as of Aug. 17, 2012