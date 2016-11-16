Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON, Jan 26 Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
CAIRO Nov 16 Egyptian banks have provided more than $2.2 billion to clients since the pound was floated, Egypt's cabinet information centre said on Wednesday.
The central bank abandoned its peg of 8.8 per dollar on Nov. 3. On Wednesday, it let the pound change hands at about 15.25/15.95 to the dollar.
"Banks are working on providing all the real foreign currency needs of clients, and the central bank clarified that the banking sector injected more than $2.2 billion to cover clients' needs... in the period starting from the decision to float the pound up until Nov. 14," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Sweeping reforms set to take effect in 2018 could accelerate growth in European exchange-traded funds as reporting rules amalgamate fragmented exchange liquidity and cast light on an "invisible" portion of the market that currently trades over the counter.
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement