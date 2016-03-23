By Asma Alsharif and Ehab Farouk
| CAIRO, March 23
CAIRO, March 23 The Egyptian pound has been
weakening at a fast pace on the black market as hard currency
demand rises in the dollar-starved economy, five traders and an
importer told Reuters on Wednesday.
Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has been facing a
shortage of foreign currency since a popular uprising in 2011
drove away many tourists and foreign investors.
A black market for dollars has sucked up liquidity from the
banking system and put a strain on the country's foreign
reserves, while the central bank had been keeping the pound
artificially strong through weekly dollar auctions.
Reserves tumbled to $16.5 billion in February from around
$36 billion before the uprising.
In an attempt to close the gap between official and black
market rates which saw the pound weaken to almost 10 pounds per
dollar last month, the central bank devalued the currency to
8.85 per dollar from 7.7301. On Wednesday, however, it
strengthened the currency on Wednesday to 8.78 per dollar while
adopting a more flexible exchange-rate policy.
The central bank has also recently raised caps that were
imposed in 2015 on dollar deposits and withdrawals for
individuals, exporters under certain conditions, and some
importers of essential goods. That allowed them to source some
of their dollar needs from the black market.
Rates on the black market continued to climb at a fast pace
on Tuesday and Wednesday, traders and importers told Reuters.
Five traders said the price had climbed from 9.80 per dollar on
Wednesday morning to a range of 9.85-9.90 by early afternoon.
No volumes of trade were given.
That compares with a rate of around 9.7 quoted a day
earlier. Traders and importers said that as demand for dollars
increases the rate of the pound over the past two days has been
changing by the hour.
An importer, who declined to be named, said he bought
$20,000 from the black market on Tuesday but the rate changed
within half an hour.
"There is a lot of confusion. Yesterday morning I was given
the rate of 9.60 per dollar, but an hour later when I wanted to
go ahead with the sale the price was raised to 9.65 per dollar
and I had to buy because I was desperate," he said.
A trader in the black market, who also declined to be named,
said that while there is demand for dollars, some of it could be
driven by speculators or others who are dollarizing because they
expect the U.S. currency's price to rise further.
"No one knows what is going on," another trader said. "The
price is continuing to rise amidst high demand and lower
supply."
An economist said the weakening of the Egyptian pound on the
black market is a natural reaction to the central bank's new
policy stance.
"What is happening on the black market is natural given the
lack of fresh funds entering the market after the central bank
announced a more flexible exchange rate policy last week," said
Hany Genena, head of equities at Beltone Financial.
