CAIRO Jan 27 The dollar surged against the
Egyptian pound on the black market on Wednesday, a day after the
central bank raised a cap on foreign currency deposits,
prompting currency-starved importers to source dollars from the
parallel market.
Egypt's central bank said on Tuesday it would raise its cap
on foreign currency deposits to $250,000 a month specifically
for imports of food, capital machinery, manufacturing components
and medicines to help them settle their bills.
The cap raises the limit on dollar-denominated deposits from
$50,000 a month that was imposed almost a year ago to crack down
on a black market for dollars amid a foreign currency shortage,
a move which hurt importers no longer able to pay for their
goods.
"Speculators used the confusion caused by the central bank
decision to push the pound lower ... A huge wave of demand on
dollars hit the market after raising the cap," one trader told
Reuters.
"The market is also expecting the central bank to amend the
official exchange rate of the pound," he said.
Four black market traders put the range of buying dollars on
Wednesday between 8.72-8.75 pounds per dollar. That is more than
a 10-piaster weakening of the pound since the central bank
announcement.
Before the announcement on Tuesday, the black market rate
for the dollar was around 8.62 pounds. That is still far from
the official rate of 7.7301 pounds per dollar.
"There is no supply and there is higher demand after they
raised the caps. We sold at this (8.75 pound) price and now we
are unable to find dollars to buy," another trader said.
Egypt, which has been starved of foreign currency since a
mass uprising in 2011 against autocrat Hosni Mubarak drove away
tourists and foreign investors, has been resisting pressures to
devalue the pound.
The central bank surprised markets when it strengthened the
pound against the dollar on Nov. 11 by 20 piasters and has
bucked expectations by holding it steady ever since.
The country, which relies heavily on imports of essential
goods, and had been rationing dollars through weekly auctions.
Its foreign reserves have tumbled from $36 billion in 2011 to
$16.445 billion as of the end of December.
