* Gap between official, unofficial rate also at record
* CBank head cited devaluation option a day ago
By Asma Alsharif and Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, July 21 The gap between Egypt's official
and unofficial dollar rates hit its widest ever on Thursday,
black market traders said, a day after the central bank governor
raised the option of a second devaluation of the country's
pound.
With a persistent dollar shortage continuing to bite, ten
traders told Reuters they sold dollars at record highs between
11.85-12.05 pounds per dollar early on Thursday, more than 35
percent above the central bank's official rate of 8.78.
Import-dependent Egypt has faced a dearth of foreign
currency since a popular uprising in 2011 and subsequent
political unrest drove away tourists and foreign investors, with
reserves tumbling from $36 billion that year to around $17.5
billion last month.
The central bank has been rationing dollars and keeping the
pound artificially strong through weekly dollar sales, while
businesses and individuals have taken to the black market to
source their dollar needs at increasing rates.
In an attempt to close the gap between official and black
market rates it also devalued the pound in March to 8.78 per
dollar, an option its governor on Wednesday left the door open
to repeating.
"It is not possible to discuss the flotation of the pound
now ... but a devaluation depends on what the bank sees at the
appropriate time," Tarek Amer was quoted as saying by state news
agency MENA.
Speculation over a second devaluation has grown since Amer
told local newspapers in early July that it had been a mistake
to fix the currency at an artificial rate and his focus was on
stimulating the economy.
The central bank has held the official exchange rate
unchanged at 8.78 since March, while the gap with the unofficial
rate has steadily widened.
"There has been an increase in (dollar) demand over the past
two days and people are afraid to sell for fear of the pound
weakening further so supply is lower," one trader told Reuters.
Five other traders said they were aware of six-figure deals
at 11.85, 11.95 and 12 per dollar.
Economists say a devaluation is all but inevitable.
But the timing is crucial to maximise its impact while
mitigating any inflationary effect, particularly as the
government plans to introduce value-added-tax this year and has
yet to complete subsidy reforms.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Ehab Farouk; editing by John
Stonestreet)