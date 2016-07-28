July 28 Egyptian investigators said on Thursday
they had raided 10 foreign exchange bureaus in Cairo after an
inquiry found they were illegally trading foreign currency at
black market rates.
A statement from the Public Funds Investigation unit said it
had also targeted some bureaus in Alexandria and Cairo for
trading in currencies after the central bank had revoked their
licenses.
The central bank has sought to crack down on a burgeoning
black market for dollars, closing bureaus and revoking the
licenses of those found to be trading far beyond the official
rate of 8.78 Egyptian pounds to the dollar.
The Egyptian pound strengthened to 12.50 to 12.70 to the
dollar on the black market on Thursday from unprecedented levels
of 13 to 13.25 on Monday.
The central bank blames speculation by black market traders
for increasing downward pressure on the currency that it can
ill-afford to defend.
Egypt's foreign reserves have shrunk from about $36 billion
before the 2011 uprising to about $17.5 billion in June.
