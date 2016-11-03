CAIRO Nov 3 Egypt's "historic" move to float
the currency will allow all 39 banks licenced in the country to
trade foreign exchange and unlock pent-up foreign investment,
the chairman of Egypt's largest-listed bank, CIB,
said.
Hisham Ezz al-Arab, who attended a high-level meeting with
the central bank shortly after the flotation was announced, told
Reuters banks would be able to bid for up to a 15 percent share
of the total foreign exchange offered by the central bank at an
exceptional auction due on Thursday.
He said the central bank had encouraged banks at the meeting
to waive commissions on remittances into the country to allow
flows to return to the banking system, a move welcomed by CIB.
