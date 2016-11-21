CAIRO Nov 21 National Bank of Egypt's (NBE) high-yielding certificates of deposit, launched when the central bank floated the pound this month, have raised 85 billion pounds ($5 billion), NBE chairman Hisham Okasha said on the sidelines of a conference on Monday.

NBE and Banque Misr, Egypt's largest two state banks, said on Nov. 3 they would offer 18-month CDs at 20 percent and three-year CDs at 16 percent.

The CDs are part of efforts to stabilise the Egyptian pound after the central bank ditched its U.S. dollar peg and raised benchmark interest rates by 300 basis points to try to unlock inflows and curtail the currency black market. ($1 = 17.0000 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Louise Ireland)