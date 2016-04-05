Trump says China working with U.S. on North Korea problem
April 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
CAIRO, April 5 Egypt's central bank said on Tuesday that foreign currency offered at its regular weekly auction would be dedicated to multinational companies that need to clear payment backlogs for the import of staples and pharmaceutical goods.
It said $120 million would be offered at the auction. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by John Stonestreet)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.