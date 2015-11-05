CAIRO Nov 5 The Egyptian pound was
stable at a dollar sale on Thursday, as the central bank sold
$37.8 million at a cut-off price of 7.9301 pounds per dollar,
but it weakened on the parallel market.
The official cut-off price was unchanged from Tuesday's
dollar sale, but two traders said the dollar changed hands at
8.52/.53 pounds in the parallel market on Thursday, slightly
weaker from the 8.50 on Tuesday.
Egypt announced last month that the central bank governor,
Hesham Ramez, would be replaced this month by senior banker
Tarek Amer. The move was welcomed by traders, who expect a new
approach to the country's currency crisis.
Egypt has sought to tame a once-thriving currency black
market with measures such as a cap on dollar-denominated bank
deposits.
The central bank gave permission in January to trade dollars
up to 0.10 pounds above or below the official rate, with
currency exchange bureaux allowed to trade at 0.15 pounds above
or below the official rate.
The central bank kept the pound at 7.5301 for five
months until July, then allowed it to slide to 7.7301. This
month, it let it weaken by another 0.20 pounds to 7.9301.
Allowing a controlled weakening of the pound could boost
exports and attract further investment, but it would also raise
Egypt's already large bill for imported fuel and food staples.
(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Tom Heneghan)