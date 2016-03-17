(Updates with official decision, adds background, black market
price)
CAIRO, March 17 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound stable at 8.78 per dollar at a regular foreign currency
auction on Thursday, one day after strengthening the pound in an
exceptional auction.
Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has been facing a
dollar shortage since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away
tourists and foreign investors, both major sources of hard
currency.
Its reserves more than halved to $16.5 billion in February
from around $36 billion in 2011.
The central bank had devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar
from 7.73 on Monday and announced it would pursue a more
flexible exchange rate. In a special auction on Wednesday it
strengthened the pound to 8.78 pounds.
On the unofficial market, the pound had weakened to
unprecedented levels near 10 to the dollar in recent weeks.
Black market sources said they would sell dollars at around 9.40
pounds on Thursday, without specifying volumes of trade.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Angus MacSwan)