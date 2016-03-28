CAIRO, March 28 The Egyptian pound fell to an
unprecedented low on the black market on Monday, five traders
said, as hard currency demand rises in the dollar-starved
economy.
Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has faced a shortage
of foreign currency since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away
many tourists and foreign investors.
A black market for dollars has sucked up liquidity from the
banking system and put a strain on the country's foreign
reserves, while the central bank had been keeping the pound
artificially strong through weekly dollar auctions.
Reserves more than halved to $16.5 billion in February from
around $36 billion before the uprising.
Rates on the black market continued to climb on Monday,
reaching unprecedented levels of 10 pounds per dollar compared
with around 9.8 pounds last week, five traders told Reuters. No
volumes of trade were given.
In an attempt to close the gap between official and black
market rates the central bank devalued the currency to 8.85 per
dollar from 7.7301 this month. It later strengthened it to 8.78
per dollar, while adopting a more flexible exchange-rate policy.
The central bank has also recently raised caps that were
imposed in 2015 on dollar deposits and withdrawals for
individuals, exporters under certain conditions, and some
importers of essential goods. That allowed them to source some
of their dollar needs from the black market.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Louise Heavens)