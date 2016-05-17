(Adds sale result, black market rate)
CAIRO May 17 Egypt's central bank held the
pound steady at a regular dollar sale on Tuesday but said the
dollars would be directed to imports of pharmaceutical products,
manufacturing components, vaccines and related chemicals and
infant formula.
The bank sold $120 million at the price of 8.78 per dollar,
unchanged from last week. That is weaker than the rate for the
dollar on the black market, which ranged between 10.88-10.95 per
dollar on Tuesday, four black market sources said, almost
unchanged from last week.
Egypt's economy has been hobbled by a shortage of foreign
currency since a 2011 uprising drove away tourists and foreign
investors. Dollars are rationed through weekly auctions imports
of essential goods get priority.
The central bank, which has been keeping the pound
artificially strong, devalued the currency on March 14 to 8.85
per dollar from 7.7301 and announced a more flexible exchange
rate policy. It later strengthened the pound to 8.78 per dollar,
where it has remained since.
A weaker currency has made it more expensive to import raw
materials, and with the price of finished medicines fixed by the
Health Ministry, some manufacturers have stopped making cheap
generic medicines to staunch growing financial losses.
On Monday, Egypt raised the price cap on medicines that cost
up to 30 Egyptian pounds ($3.38) by 20 percent in an effort to
address drug shortages, the health minister said on Monday.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Larry King)