CAIRO Dec 17 The Egyptian central bank has
instructed banks to "strictly conform" to prevailing
international market rates in trading of non-U.S. dollar foreign
currencies, according to a statement seen by Reuters.
"Kindly note that banks are requested to strictly conform to
pricing the non USD/EGP rates to their customers ... using the
prevailing international market rates," the statement said. One
market source said the instruction meant he was offering euros
at 9.53 Egyptian pounds on Tuesday, compared to 9.84 on Monday.
The price of the Egyptian pound in dollars is already
tightly controlled at official rates. The dollar was last quoted
at 6.89 pounds at official rates and has been trading
around that level since early September. Dollars are changing
hands at much stronger rates on the black market.
Clarifying its statement, the central bank said: "The cross
rates should not be inflated in such a way that would reflect a
higher embedded USD/EGP rate."