June 7 Egypt's central bank kept the pound
steady against the dollar at its official foreign currency
auction on Tuesday, central bank data showed, and the currency
was stronger on the black market.
The central bank sold $119.9 million at a cut-off price of
8.78 pounds per dollar, unchanged from last week.
The central bank has kept the pound artificially strong
since it devalued the currency in March to 8.78 per dollar from
7.7301 and announced a more flexible exchange rate policy.
Dollars are rationed through weekly auctions, giving
priority for imports of essential goods.
A shortage of dollars in the formal banking system since a
2011 uprising that drove away tourists and foreign investors,
key sources of hard currency, has made it difficult for import
businesses. Many of them now rely on a black market where they
can procure currency for a higher price.
The pound's rate on the black market has grown weaker since
the March devaluation, at which time it was roughly in line with
the official rate.
Three currency traders cited 10.9 pounds per dollar as the
black market rate on Tuesday, without giving any trade volumes,
stronger than last week's rate of 11 pounds per dollar.
