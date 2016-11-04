BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
CAIRO Nov 4 Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Friday that Egypt "no longer has the luxury" of being able to phase out subsidies over five years as planned, a day after the government raised fuel prices and the central bank floated the Egyptian pound.
Ismail told a news conference at which various changes to tariffs and subsidies were flagged that the government aims to cut a subsidy bill that currently totals 201 billion Egyptian pounds ($13.4 billion) a year to free up cash for other spending.
ZAGREB, Jan 26 Croatia intends to reduce its public debt to 75.3 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2019, down from the current 83.8 percent, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Thursday.
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000