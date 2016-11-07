* Egypt abandoned currency peg to dollar last week
* Shortage of dollars continues to pressure pound
* Government urges Egyptians to shun black market
By Asma Alsharif and Eric Knecht
CAIRO, Nov 7 Egypt's pound weakened on
Monday, its second day as a freely trading currency, and traders
said they expected further declines as a severe dollar shortage
in the banking system was stifling liquidity.
The central bank abandoned the pound's peg of 8.8 to the
dollar last Thursday, devaluing it by a third before unshackling
the currency in an effort to attract inflows of capital and
crush a booming black market in dollars.
The pound traded at an average of about 16.83 to the dollar
on Monday, but movements were volatile and spreads wide as banks
tested the interbank system for the first time after years of
strict central bank control over the currency.
On Sunday the pound dropped to around 16 from 15.50, but
interbank trading volumes were small as banks held on to the few
dollars they had.
"Today we have done no deals. Yesterday there were
conversations but we had no accepted transactions," said a
trader at one bank.
Import-dependent Egypt has struggled to attract dollars and
revive the economy since a 2011 uprising that ended Hosni
Mubarak's 30-year rule drove away tourists and foreign
investors, essential sources of hard currency.
As the currency peg drained its foreign reserves, the
central bank introduced capital controls and rationed dollars,
forcing importers to turn to the black market for their needs.
The pound reached a record low of 18 per dollar on the black
market four days before the float as fears grew that the
government would be unable to carry out reforms required for a
$12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund that was
announced in August.
But importers and dealers who bought at the top of the
market are unlikely to sell until the pound hits 18, bringing
dollars flooding back into the banking system to stimulate trade
and stabilise the currency.
"Anyone who speculated last week bought dollars at high
rates and, so far, current rates do not cover the cost of
purchase for most of them," one banker said. "The rate will need
to hit 18 Egyptian pounds or so to the dollar before they
off-load, if they do."
IMPORTERS' WOES EASE
The slide on the black market prompted a boycott by
frustrated importers who realised they would be unable to pass
on the increased cost to customers struggling with 14 percent
inflation. The importers' boycott drove the rate back to 13 per
dollar, giving the central bank an opportunity to drop the peg.
Some bankers and black market dealers predicted the black
market would reopen, however, if banks proved unable to find
enough dollars to supply the market.
Banks have been opening daily until 9 p.m. to accept dollar
deposits and sales from Egyptians who had stashed dollars under
their mattresses to hedge against inflation.
The government has placed public announcements on Egyptian
radio calling on Egyptians to shun the black market, blaming it
for fuelling inflation, and instead to use the banks.
It was not clear how many dollars had come into banks since
the float. Some economists said the government was betting on
clinching the agreement with the IMF, which should bring a fresh
injection of hard currency into the economy.
"There will not be an active interbank market before banks
cover their short positions and banks are currently afraid to
cover their short positions in order not to make losses so they
are buying and selling to clients," said one banker.
Importers, who had been forced to source all their hard
currency from the black market for months, said they had
obtained dollars from the bank since the float.
"We got about 60 percent of our needs today and this is more
than we have gotten in months. We were jumping for joy. If we
keep getting these levels we can get a good pipeline going and
it won't be a problem," said one commodity trader.
Another trader who received a large amount of dollars he had
been waiting for said: "It's getting a bit easier now to get
yourself covered from the bank so it's a good thing."
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Lin
Noueihed; Editing by Gareth Jones, Larry King)