CAIRO Nov 8 Egypt expects to receive $2.75
billion in aid from the International Monetary Fund as early as
next week, part of a $12 billion package it hopes will avert an
economic crisis and halt a slide in its newly floated currency.
Import-dependent Egypt has struggled to attract dollars and
revive its economy since the 2011 uprising that ended Hosni
Mubarak's 30-year rule drove away tourists and foreign
investors, essential sources of hard currency.
Facing a gaping deficit, plummeting foreign reserves and a
burgeoning currency black market, it agreed a $12 billion loan
with the IMF in August but had to secure $5 billion to $6
billion in bilateral financing for the deal to be finalised.
Egyptian officials said they were ready to make the final
push for the loan after the central bank abandoned its currency
peg to the U.S. dollar on Thursday in a dramatic move welcomed
by the Fund and World Bank.
The Washington-based lender said on Tuesday it would review
and was likely to approve Egypt's programme on Friday.
Egypt's Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Reuters
he expects an initial disbursement of $2.75 billion as early as
next Tuesday should the board grant approval.
"Over the past few months, the Egyptian authorities have
embarked on an ambitious reform program to put the country's
economy on a sustainable path and achieve job-rich growth," IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.
"I will recommend that the board approve Egypt's request."
Clinching the IMF deal would be a milestone in Egypt's
efforts to restore confidence in an economy battered by years of
turmoil and a shortage of foreign currency that has stifled
business activity and repelled foreign investors unable to cash
out their earnings.
Welcomed as a necessary move by business and many
economists, Egypt has embarked on ambitious reforms that carry
enormous risks for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who seized
power in mid-2013 promising to restore stability after a year of
divisive Islamist rule.
Since taking power, the general-turned-president has
struggled to transform tens of billions of dollars of aid from
Gulf Arab allies into sustainable growth for a weary populace.
But unlike previous governments, which have shied away for
decades from politically sensitive measures, Sisi's government
has imposed a value-added tax, cut power subsidies, raised fuel
prices and floated the pound, all in the space of three months.
Though Egyptians have complained of rising inflation and
biting austerity, the government has said there was no going
back as the country could no longer afford delays.
SINK OR SWIM?
The IMF cash should help stabilise the pound after its peg
of 8.8 pounds per dollar was ditched on Thursday to help draw in
capital, crush a booming black market for dollars and help banks
starved of foreign currency clear months-old backlogs.
On the third day of interbank trading the pound
dropped to nearly 18 per dollar, in line with black market rates
that had risen rapidly and brought business to a near
standstill in the days before the float.
Banks have been opening daily until 9 p.m. this week to
accept dollar deposits and sales while the government has
broadcast messages on Egyptian radio calling on the public to
shun the black market and use the banks.
Anxious Egyptians have stashed dollars under mattresses in
recent months as a hedge against inflation, which has soared
above 14 percent.
It is not clear how many dollars have come into banks since
the float, but bankers and businesspeople said some black market
dealers had been forced to sell dollars into the banking system
as they struggled to find buyers.
"I don't think people will jump right back to the black
market because the banks are trying to get the liquidity from
the black market as well," one commodities trader said.
Maintaining its currency peg had slashed foreign reserves to
$19.041 billion in October from about $36 billion just before
the 2011 uprising.
Governor Tarek Amer said last week that the central bank is
targeting dollar reserves of about $25 billion by year-end,
including pledges from China, G7 countries, and Arab allies.
Austerity measures are expected to intensify, although the
government insists it will protect the poor by keeping subsidies
on staples such as bread untouched.
The central bank allocated over $1 billion last month to
help stockpile cheap essentials at food outlets where the
poorest citizens shop.
Businesses and traders said they were unfazed by the pound's
slide in recent days and expressed relief that the currency
black market may finally dry up.
"At least now things are more stable. We used to update our
price list every two hours because our suppliers kept changing
the prices," the owner of a furniture factory said.
"Now we update our price list once at the end of every day."
