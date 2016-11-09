CAIRO Nov 9 Egypt's newly floated pound strengthened on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund indicated it would approve a $12 billion loan deal the government hopes will help avert an economic crisis.

The pound closed at 16.95 to the dollar in the interbank market, having traded at levels around 17.60 to 17.90 on Tuesday, but volumes remained small as a severe dollar shortage stifled liquidity.

"The IMF news was positive and eased some pressure on the pound because it meant, contrary to what the exchanges and the black market were betting on, that there will be additional inflows of dollars to Egypt," said one banker.

"It increases confidence in the economy."

The IMF's managing director, Christine Lagarde, said on Tuesday she would recommend the executive board approve the three-year loan deal to support Egypt's economic reform programme when it meets on Nov. 11.

Egypt has said it expects to receive the first $2.75 billion installment from the IMF as early as next week, bringing fresh dollar inflows into the economy and giving the reforms a seal of approval that it hopes will bring back foreign investors.

Import-dependent Egypt has struggled to attract dollars and revive its economy since tourists and investors headed for the exits after the 2011 uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule.

Facing a gaping budget deficit, plummeting foreign reserves and a burgeoning currency black market, it agreed the IMF loan in August but had to secure $5-$6 billion in bilateral financing for the deal to be finalised.

Egyptian officials said they were ready to make the final push for the loan after the central bank abandoned its currency peg of 8.8 pounds to the U.S. dollar last Thursday in a dramatic move welcomed by the Fund and World Bank.

The peg had drained the central bank's foreign reserves, forcing it to impose capital controls and ration dollars, and prompting desperate importers to turn to the black market for their needs.

Since the float, more companies have gone to the bank for their dollars, leaving them scrambling for funds while a lack of liquidity means interbank trading got off to a slow start.

The IMF announcement gave the markets hope that fresh inflows would be arriving sooner rather than later to stabilise the currency and ease what could be a painful era of austerity. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)