CAIRO Nov 14 The Egyptian pound strengthened
slightly on Monday and importers reported increased dollar
liquidity at banks days after the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) approved a $12 billion loan the government hopes will
jump-start the economy.
Banks were selling the pound at around 15.7 to the
dollar and buying it at around 15.2 compared with a sell price
of around 16 and a buy price of around 15 on Sunday.
Egypt floated the pound on Nov. 3 in a dramatic move
welcomed by businesses as the key to unlocking investment.
It devalued the currency by about a third from the former
peg of 8.8 against the dollar and allowed it to drift lower.
The pound initially fell to a rate of roughly 18 to the
dollar, in line with prices quoted on the country's currency
black market just days before the float.
The currency has been strengthening since last Wednesday,
however, when IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she
would recommend the international lender approve Egypt's lending
programme.
Monday's stronger pound rate is in line with reports that
importers of strategic goods are increasingly able to source
their dollar needs from banks.
One importer said he had been receiving his full currency
requests on the same day, a dramatic improvement from the
lengthy queues experienced before the float.
Moody's said in a report on Monday that increasing dollars
sales to banks was credit positive "because it increases the
availability of U.S. dollars to them, which, in turn, will help
service their customers' need for foreign currency, allow the
banks to improve their dollar liquidity and reduce their net
foreign liability position."
Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said this week Egypt's
banks bought $1.4 billion in the first six trading days after
the float.
While banks have been buying dollars to supply clients, a
shortage of dollar liquidity in the banking system as a whole
means interbank trading is off to a slow start.
Under the currency peg, dollar supplies were rationed by the
central bank, forcing businesses to go to the black market for
foreign currency. Bankers have said it will take time for those
dollars to be absorbed into the banking system after the float.
Egypt's benchmark stock index closed down 2.04
percent, its first decline since the currency float, with
foreign investors the sole net buyers, according to a research
note from Pharos Holding.
Yields were mixed at Egypt's treasury bond auction, with the
country's three-year bond yields increasing but yields on longer
term seven-year debt falling.
