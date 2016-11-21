(Adds Banque Misr, context, quote)
CAIRO Nov 21 Egyptian banks have attracted some
$3 billion since Egypt took the dramatic step of floating its
pound earlier this month, central bank sub-governor Tarek Fayed
said on Monday.
The central bank abandoned its currency peg of 8.8 pounds to
the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3 in a move it hopes will unlock foreign
currency inflows and end a black market for dollars.
Fayed told a banking conference in Cairo the flotation had
helped foreign currency stream back into the banking system.
"The central bank's decisions could not have been delayed
more than this and the results over the past two to three weeks
were positive," Fayed told a banking conference in Cairo.
"We have seen during this period how the banks were able to
attract large dollar resources during the past period, amounting
to around $3 billion over the past two weeks."
Egypt's currency peg and a decline in foreign investment
after the 2011 uprising had drained the central bank's foreign
reserves and forced it to ration dollars and impose capital
controls before the flotation.
The restrictions had pushed the currency trade largely into
the black market, where the pound slid to a low of about 18 to
the dollar in the weeks before the flotation.
The pound has depreciated at the banks since the flotation,
reaching 17.30 to 17.95 to the dollar on Monday.
That has encouraged more Egyptians to sell their dollars at
the bank or remit their earnings through the banking system -
money which the banks have in turn sold to clients they had
previously been forced to turn away.
Akef El Maghraby, the vice chairman of Banque Misr, told the
conference that the state bank alone had bought $400 million
since the flotation.
Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said in comments published
in a local newspaper last week that Egypt's banks had attracted
about $1.4 billion in the first six days in which lenders began
operating under the newly liberalised exchange rate.
