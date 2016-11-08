BRIEF-JetBlue says key revenue metric to decline in January
* In 2017, plan to continue to invest in Boston, Fort Lauderdale and the West Coast - Conf call
CAIRO Nov 8 The executive board of the International Monetary Fund will discuss on Nov. 11 Egypt's application for a $12 billion three-year loan programme, the Egyptian central bank said on Tuesday.
Egypt negotiated the loan in August to support a package of economic reforms but the deal had yet to be finalised as the country was first required to secure $5-6 billion in bilateral financing. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing Andrew Torchia)
* In 2017, plan to continue to invest in Boston, Fort Lauderdale and the West Coast - Conf call
* Shares hit all-time high (Adds exec comments, graphic; updates shares)
(Adds details, table, graphics) NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks, in step with bond yields, on expectations of faster growth and inflation spurred by policy decisions of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. Trump, since taking office last Friday, has embarked on a series of moves aimed at bolstering jobs and capital investments, stoking jitters a