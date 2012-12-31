BRIEF-TransCanada applies for Keystone XL route approval in Nebraska
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
WASHINGTON Dec 31 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it welcomed steps that Egypt has taken to stop a drain on its international reserves, which had let the Egyptian pound hit record lows.
"We welcome the measures taken by the Central Bank of Egypt to ensure that the country will continue to maintain a level of international reserves that can support its international trade and payments," an IMF spokeswoman said. "IMF staff is in close contact with the authorities and we remain strongly committed to supporting Egypt."
Egypt, which has spent more than $20 billion over the past two years to defend the pound, imposed a new currency regime on Saturday that includes regular foreign currency auctions. The pound hit record lows in auctions on both Sunday and Monday in what appeared to be an effort to achieve an orderly devaluation.
The IMF's stamp of approval is important because Egypt is hoping to secure a $4.8 billion loan from the lender.
It won preliminary approval for the loan in November, but delayed seeking final approval until January to buy time to explain a heavily criticized package of economic austerity measures to the public.
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
* Boeing says 4 new orders (Business Jet / VIP customer(s) for one 737 and Unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through Feb 14 Source text : (http://bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.