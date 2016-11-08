(Adds quotes, context)

CAIRO Nov 8 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday she would recommend that the Fund's executive board approve Egypt's request for a $12 billion loan to support its efforts to avert an economic crisis.

Egypt reached a preliminary deal with the IMF in August but the agreement had yet to be finalised as the country was first required to secure $5 billion-$6 billion in bilateral financing.

Egyptian officials have said they were ready to make the final push for the loan after the central bank abandoned its currency peg to the dollar on Thursday in a dramatic move that the IMF welcomed.

In a statement on Tuesday, the lender said its board would discuss the loan on Nov. 11 and would likely approve it.

"Over the past few months, the Egyptian authorities have embarked on an ambitious reform program to put the country's economy on a sustainable path and achieve job-rich growth," Lagarde said.

"I will recommend that the board approve Egypt's request," she said.

Clinching the IMF deal would be a milestone in Egypt's efforts to revive an import-dependent economy that has struggled to attract foreign currency inflows since a 2011 uprising scared off tourists and foreign investors.

Facing a 12 percent budget deficit, plummeting foreign exchange reserves and a burgeoning black market for dollars, the Egyptian government has embarked in recent years on a programme of painful economic reform and turned to the lender for support.

Welcomed as a necessary move by business and many economists, Egypt's reforms carry enormous risks for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who seized power in mid-2013 promising to restore stability after a year of divisive Islamist rule.

Since taking power, the general-turned-president has struggled to transform tens of billions of dollars of aid from Gulf Arab allies into sustainable growth for a weary populace.

But unlike previous governments, which have shied away for decades from politically sensitive measures, Sisi's government has imposed a value-added tax, cut power subsidies, raised fuel prices and floated the pound, all in the space of three months.

Though Egyptians have complained of rising inflation and biting austerity, the government has said there was no going back as the country could no longer afford delays. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif and Andrew Torchia; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)