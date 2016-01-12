CAIRO Jan 12 Money transfers from Egypt to
China via Western Union have been curbed in recent weeks
to stop importers bypassing capital controls in place at
Egyptian banks to manage a dollar shortage, banking and Western
Union sources in Egypt said.
The restriction is the latest measure taken in Egypt, which
relies heavily on imports, to tackle a shortfall in hard
currency needed to finance its purchases.
The central bank has rationed dollars, giving priority to
the import of essential goods over luxuries.
To prevent importers from sourcing their dollar needs on the
black market, the central bank has limited the amount of dollars
companies are allowed to deposit in banks to $50,000 a month,
making it harder to open letters of credit and clear cargoes.
That has driven some importers to pay for purchases of cheap
consumer goods from China via Western Union, a money wiring
service typically used by low-wage expatriate workers in Egypt
to remit salaries to their home countries.
Two banking sources and two Western Union sources in Egypt
said on Tuesday that a client could now transfer no more than
$3,000 a day from Egypt to China via Western Union, down from a
previous limit around $7,000.
Calls to Western Union's head office in Egypt went
unanswered. Western Union in Egypt transfers funds through the
Arab African International Bank and Bank of Alexandria.
"There was an agreement with both banks and the company to
lower the limit of daily dollar transfers to China to $3,000
instead of around $7,000 with the aim of lowering the arbitrary
imports to Egypt," one of the banking sources said.
"It is in the interest of the banks to transfer funds and
benefit from the commission but they discovered that the
transfers to China were made to import products and weren't
regular transfers."
The limit to transfer through Western Union from Egypt to
any other country is still around $7,000, the source added.
