(Corrects total for possible IMF loan tranche in paragraph 20)
* Police, armoured cars on streets of Cairo, other cities
* Authorities brace for protests over deepening austerity
* Egypt floated pound and raised fuel prices last week
* Unclear if demo will happen, Sisi has clamped down on
dissent
* Graphic on pound's devaluation: tmsnrt.rs/2fT8glE
By Ahmed Aboulenein
CAIRO, Nov 11 Riot police and armoured vehicles
filled the otherwise empty streets of central Cairo early on
Friday as security forces built up a heavy presence in
anticipation of popular protests over deteriorating economic
conditions.
A little-known group calling itself Movement of the Poor has
called for Egyptians to protest on Nov. 11 against deepening
austerity.
The calls had been made since August, but gained traction on
social media last week after Egypt raised fuel prices and
floated its currency - a move welcomed by bankers but bemoaned
by ordinary people as the latest blow to their diminishing
spending power in a country that relies on imports.
Tahrir Square was empty save for armoured vehicles equipped
with tear gas canister launchers, dozens of riot policeman and
high-ranking officers. Authorities shut down the Sadat metro
station to prevent demonstrators reaching the square famed for
its political protests.
There was a similarly heavy security presence in other areas
of Cairo, such as the Shubra district, and other major cities
across the country including Alexandria, Suez, and Minya.
"Between you and me, this is good," said Shenouda Ishak, a
driver in Shubra. "I don't think anything will happen but this
security presence scares people and ensures nothing does."
It was unclear if protests would go ahead on Friday as they
have won little support from prominent activist and opposition
groups, though they have been backed by the outlawed Muslim
Brotherhood.
But in a country where street politics helped unseat two
presidents within two years, authorities are taking no chances.
Dozens of people were detained in recent weeks for allegedly
inciting unrest.
Protesters camped in Tahrir Square in an 18-day
demonstration ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule in 2011. When
Egyptians took to the streets again in mid-2013 to end a year of
Brotherhood rule, they looked to general-turned-president Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi to restore stability.
However many ordinary Egyptians and activists believe the
heyday of street politics is over. After taking power, Sisi
quickly crushed dissent and has applied a protest law so
strictly that few dare to come out, despite rising public anger.
'STREET ACTION LEADS TO BLOOD'
In recent weeks, the president has urged Egyptians not to
protest and warned that there would be no going back on economic
reforms, no matter how much pain they might cause.
State media reported that police were surrounding the
entrances of Cairo and other cities to ensure that members of
the Brotherhood did not sneak in.
"Police have surrounded the entrances of Cairo, Giza, and
Qalyubiya to prevent the terrorist group's elements from
sneaking into any potential demonstrations heeding these call
dubious calls and creating chaos," the state news agency said.
The interior ministry said on Thursday that it confiscated a
cache of arms and ammunition hidden in a graveyard and house by
the Brotherhood in Fayoum province, southwest of Cairo.
It also said it raided five bomb factories around the
country on Wednesday, accusing a militant group of coordinating
with the Brotherhood to attack police checkpoints on the eve of
the protests.
Stung by street revolts that have made life worse rather
than better, many people said they would stay home.
Reuters spoke to five activists who all said protests would
achieve little and feared violence if they do materialise.
"The revolutionary bloc is reticent to protest. We now know
that any street action leads to blood. There is no result we can
achieve with this regime," said Malek Adly, a human rights
lawyer with the Egyptian Centre for Economic and Social Rights.
RISING PRICES
Sisi came to power promising economic reform and stability
but problems have piled up. With a budget deficit of 12 percent
and a looming funding gap, Egypt reached a preliminary deal with
the International Monetary Fund in August for a $12 billion loan
to support its reforms.
The IMF board is set to meet on Friday to decide on
approving the bailout programme. It will disburse an initial
$2.75 billion loan tranche on the same day if the package is
approved.
Yet Egyptians feel clobbered by tax rises, soaring food
price inflation and cuts in state subsidies.
Core inflation is almost at eight-year-highs, over 15
percent, as a foreign exchange shortage and a hike in customs
duties bite hard in a country that imports everything from sugar
to luxury cars.
Egypt raised electricity prices by 25-40 percent in August
and introduced a 13 percent value-added tax approved by
parliament in the same month.
The government has tried to win public support for the
austerity measures with a billboard campaign and media blitz and
also sought to expand social security schemes to shield the
poorest from the effects of the rising prices.
But many Egyptians who would not qualify for such schemes
complain they can no longer afford meat, while sugar shortages
have driven fears of an impending food crisis.
In his speeches, Sisi has sought to persuade Egyptians that
a collective sacrifice is necessary to save the country from
financial ruin, even urging people to donate spare change,
comments that drew online derision.
But he also warned that the army could be deployed within
six hours in the event of street unrest.
(Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Pravin Char)