BRIEF-Gladstone Land Corp agrees to sell 1.7 mln shares
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share
CAIRO Feb 4 Egypt's central bank has tightened the pound's trading band in the interbank foreign exchange market in an apparent move to slow the currency's decline, a forex dealer at a Cairo bank said on Monday.
Banks may now only buy or sell dollars or their equivalent to other banks in a band of 0.01 pounds above or below the weighted average bid at the central bank's regular currency auctions, the dealer said.
Previously, the limit had been 0.5 percent above or below the average bid.
Political strife has triggered a flight into dollars and other foreign currencies, putting renewed pressure on Egypt's foreign reserves.
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share
* On March 4, 2017 Co through its unit entered into first to supply agreement dated December 15, 2014 - SEC filing
DETROIT/NEW YORK/MONTREAL, March 9 Shortly after being named CEO of Canadian Pacific in 2012, Hunter Harrison hoisted himself onto a roof near a Montreal rail yard, pulled up a beach chair and timed the company's switch engines using a stopwatch and binoculars.