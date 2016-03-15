BRIEF-Zeder Investments says FY recurring HEPS up 0.5 pct
* Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share
CAIRO, March 15 Egypt's central bank said it had kept the pound steady at 8.85 pounds to the dollar on Tuesday as it sold $198.3 million at an exceptional auction to fund the import of essential goods. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania has set guidance for a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.