CAIRO, Sept 25 Egypt's 2013-14 current account deficit shrank dramatically to $2.4 billion in the 2013-14 fiscal year from $6.4 billion the previous year, boosted by billions of dollars in foreign transfers, the central bank said on Thursday.

Arab Gulf countries have supported Egypt with aid worth billions of dollars in the form of financial support and oil products since former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests last July.

