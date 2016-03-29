ATHENS, March 29 An Egyptair domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo was hijacked on Tuesday and landed in Cyprus, state radio said.

The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported that 55 people were on board, with a crew of 7. There were earlier reports of about 80 to 81 people on board.

At least one man was thought to be armed. The hijacking occurred in Cyprus's flight information region and the airliner was diverted to Larnaca.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)