CAIRO Nov 13 One person was killed and at
least 11 were wounded on Sunday in clashes between the army and
protesters sparked by concerns about pollution from a fertiliser
plant in northern Egypt, the state news agency said.
Protesters closed off the port of the northern city of
Damietta, on the Mediterranean, and roads adjacent to it, MENA
said, adding that they had prevented ambulances from passing
through to help those wounded in the clashes.
The protests began on Tuesday as residents demanded the
relocation of a nitrogen plant jointly owned by state-owned Misr
Oil Processing Company (Mopco) and Canadian firm Agrium
.
A security source said demonstrations in Damietta erupted
over the plan to set up two new fertiliser plants in the area,
but ended with the demonstrators demanding the original plant
also be shut down.
Agrium could not immediately be reached for comment.
The security source said at least 11 people had been injured
in the clashes as the army tried to disperse protesters. A
security source said an army officer was among those wounded,
blaming the injury on protesters carrying arms.
A witness said protesters stopped an ambulance from moving
to a hospital morgue the corpse of the 21-year-old man, named
Islam Abu-Amin, who died in the clashes.
The protesters drove the ambulance that was carrying the
corpse to the governor's office and chanted anti-government
slogans, the source said. A medical source said the man suffered
a bullet wound.
The governor of Damietta and other employees working in the
building had fled before the arrival of the protesters, a source
for the governor's office said.
State news agency MENA said the army had successfully
reopened the port early on Sunday but residents had regrouped a
few hours later to shut it down again.
