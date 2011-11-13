(Adds decision to shut down factory)
CAIRO Nov 13 One person was killed and at
least 11 wounded on Sunday in clashes between the army and
protesters sparked by concerns about pollution from a fertiliser
plant in northern Egypt, security officials said.
Egypt's ruling military council later closed down the plant,
jointly owned by state-owned Misr Oil Processing Company (Mopco)
and Canada's Agrium, state media reported, after days
of demonstrations.
Residents first took to the streets on Tuesday demanding the
relocation of the nitrogen plant in the city of Damietta.
Protesters closed off the city's port on the Mediterranean
coast and roads next to it on Sunday, state news agency MENA
said.
A security source told Reuters demonstrations in Damietta
began over a plan to set up two new fertiliser plants in the
area, but ended with the demonstrators demanding the original
plant also be shut down.
At least 11 people, including one army officer, were injured
in the clashes as the army tried to disperse protesters, the
source said.
A witness told Reuters protesters took over an ambulance
carrying the corpse of 21-year-old Islam Abu-Amin, killed in the
clashes, and drove it to the governor's office, chanting
anti-government slogans.
A medical source said the dead man had been shot.
State news agency MENA said the army had successfully
reopened the port early on Sunday but residents had regrouped a
few hours later to shut it down again.
Medhat Youssef, CEO of Mopco, told MENA the firm would
comply with any decisions taken by a committee formed by Prime
Minister Essam Sharaf to inspect the environmental safety of the
plant, and was also ready to receive committees by the World
Health Organisation.
Youssef added that the environmental ministry and
environmental inspection committees had issued reports showing
the plant was safe.
"The military council has issued a decision to stop work
completely in the Mopco plant," state television quoted the
governor of Damietta as stating in a brief headline.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed, Mohamed Abdella and Omar Fahmy;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)