Jan 21 Yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills dropped marginally at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 182-day bill dropped to 11.783 percent from 11.851 percent at the previous auction on Jan. 14

The 364-day bill dropped to 12.052 percent from 12.094 percent at a similar auction on Jan. 14. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Louise Ireland)