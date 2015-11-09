CAIRO Nov 9 Yields on five-year and ten-year Egyptian treasury bonds rose marginally at an auction on Monday.

The average yield on five-year bonds rose to 13.167 percent from 13.163 percent in the previous auction on November 2, while the yield on ten-year bonds also rose slightly to 15.373 from 15.367 percent at the last auction on November 2.

The central bank had offered 3 billion Egyptian pounds for the five-year bonds and 2.25 billion pounds for the ten-year bonds and sold them all. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)